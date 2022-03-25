Karan Johar bags remake rights of Pranav, Kalyani’s Hridayam

Helmed by Vineeth Srinivasan, the Malayalam romantic drama hit the big screens on January 21 this year.

Flix Cinema

Bollywood filmmaker and producer Karan Johar announced on Friday, March 25 that his production banner Dharma Entertainment and Fox Star Studios have bagged the rights of Malayalam movie Hridayam. The Vineeth Srinivasan directorial featured Mollywood star Mohanlal's son actor Pranav Mohanlal in the lead, while actors Dharshana Rajendran and Kalyani Priyadarshan were roped in to play the female leads. The coming-of-age romantic-drama released in theatres worldwide on January 21 this year and attained critical and commercial success.

Taking to Twitter, the 49-year-old filmmaker expressed his excitement over buying the rights of the movie for three languages -- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. “I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema,” he wrote.

Hridayam follows the story of a man (Pranav) in his early 30s, reflecting on his misspent youth and the rocky road that brought him to adulthood.The film was written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, best known for 2012 blockbuster Thattathin Marayathu. It was produced by Visakh Subramaniam through Merryland Cinemas.

Following its theatrical release, the romantic drama started streaming on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar from February 14, marking the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Viswajith Odukkathil has taken care of cinematography and Ranjan Abraham was on board as the editor for Hridayam.

In an interview with TNM, Vineeth said, “It’s more of a coming-of-age drama. About this young man’s journey from 17 to 28 years, and the different phases in life. His relationships, challenges, friendships, and insecurities.” Co-produced by Noble Babu Thomas through Big Bang Entertainments, Hridayam’s soundtracks garnered positive responses from fans.

Speaking about how music is pivotal to his films, Vineeth stated earlier, “When I write, there is a rhythm. I connect everything in my life with music. Music and sound are something that I live with. I tell Divya (his wife) that I walk with a background score in my head. That’s never a pressure. I write songs like I write my scene. It will have an intro, background (BG), second stanza, third stanza. That’s why the song BG and charanam fit so well. Look at the song featuring Darshana Rajendran in the movie.”