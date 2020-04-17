Karan Johar asks movie buffs to watch Atlee’s ‘Andhaghaaram’

Written and directed by Vignarajan, ‘Andhaghaaram’ is presented by Atlee.

Flix Kollywood

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar had heaped praises on the Atlee directorial Bigil, which starred Vijay in the lead role. Since then, they have shared a good rapport and now Karan Johar has posted a message on his social media page rooting for Andhaghaaram, which is presented by Atlee. The veteran filmmaker recommended the film, scheduled to release this year, to his followers.

“Guys please watch it! Can’t wait to see it!! Congratulations @Atlee_dir,” Karan’s tweet read.

Guys please watch it! Can’t wait to see it!! Congratulations @Atlee_dirhttps://t.co/Xdoyu1pwsx — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 14, 2020

Written and directed by Vignarajan, Andhaghaaram stars Arjun Das, Misha Ghoshal and Pooja Ramachandran in the lead roles, with Vinod Kishan, Arul Vincent, Kumar Natarajan and others in supporting roles. Pradeep Kumar is the music composer for this flick with Edwin Sakay wielding the camera and Sathyaraj Natarajan doing the edits.

With Andhaghaaram scheduled to hit the silver screens after the lockdown is lifted, Karan Johar’s message to his followers to watch the film on its release is certainly a positive sign for its box office success.

Also, this has given rise to speculations that Atlee may go on to direct a film for Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions and it may star Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. More details about this project will be announced officially, say sources.

It may be noted here that Atlee’s last film to release was the Vijay starrer Bigil, in which Nayanthara played Vijay’s love interest. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman composed the tunes for this flick, which was bankrolled by AGS Entertainments. GK Vishnu cranked the camera with Anthony L Ruben doing the editing. Besides the lead pair, the star cast also included Varsha Bollamma, Devadarshini, Kathir, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu, Sai Dheena, Vivek, Anandraj and others. The film is a sports drama which had Vijay playing a football coach.

(Content provided by Digital Native)