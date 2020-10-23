Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty after suffering heart attack

Kapil Dev, 61, is being treated in a New Delhi-hospital.

World Cup winning Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev underwent an angioplasty on Friday morning at a Delhi hospital after he suffered a heart attack. With the news coming to light, many on social media wished the legendary cricketer speedy recovery.

Dev, 61, was a prolific batting all-rounder making equal contribution with the bat and ball at the peak of his career. In tests, he had an average score of 31+ per innings for the 5248 runs he made in his international career. In the ODI format, he had made 3783 runs. Overall, he had amassed 9,000 runs in international cricket. He played a total of 131 test matches and 225 ODIs.

In tests, he has picked up 434 wickets and 253 wickets in the shorter format of the game. He was the first to go past the figure of 400 wickets in tests.

To his credit, he had made the fastest test half-century by an Indian at the time off just 33 balls in just his third match and that too against arch-rivals Pakistan.

However, the most memorable knock of his career came in the 1983 World Cup when he scored a match-winning 175 not out off 138 balls against Zimbabwe. This was a much-needed knock as India had been reduced to 17 for the loss of 5 wickets at one stage.

Following his retirement from the game, he had played the role of the Indian coach for a brief period but did not enjoy much success.

Among his other achievements, he was named as the Wisden Indian Cricketer of the Century, ahead of Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.

Notably, he was removed from the National Cricket Academy in 2004 as he joined the rebel Indian Cricket League (ICL) in 2007.

He is still in the public eye for his role as a cricket commentator and as a philanthropist.