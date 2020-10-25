Kapil Dev discharged from hospital, fit to resume daily activity

The World Cup winning-captain had been admitted to a hospital for treatment following a heart attack two days ago.

news Health

India's first World Cup winning-captain Kapil Dev was on Sunday discharged from Delhi's Fortis hospital, two days after undergoing angioplasty following a heart attack. The 61-year-old complained of chest pain on Thursday following which he was taken to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute's emergency department in Okhla Delhi. He is doing fine now.

"Mr. Kapil Dev got discharged today afternoon. He's doing fine and can resume his regular daily activity soon. He'll be under regular follow-up consultation with Dr. Atul Mathur," the hospital said in a statement. Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.

Following his admission, Kapil's condition was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed by Dr. Mathur, who is the director of cardiology department in the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

"Dr Atul Mathur did Kapil paji angioplasty. He is fine and discharged. Pic of @therealkapildev on time of discharge from hospital," his former India teammate Chetan Sharma tweeted along with a photo of Kapil and the doctor who performed the procedure.

After news of his heart attack, several celebrities had wished the legendary all-rounder a speedy recovery. Later in the day, Dev expressed his expressed gratitude for the concern and support extended to his family in a short statement posted on his Instagram Story. "Thank you everyone for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery," the statement read.

The legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including India's current captain Virat Kohli and batting great Sachin Tendulkar among others. One of India's greatest cricketers, Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs. He remains the only player in cricket's history to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests. He also served as India's national coach between 1999 and 2000. Kapil was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010.

With PTI inputs