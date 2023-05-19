Kapil Dev to appear in Lal Salaam alongside Rajinikanth

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, ‘Lal Salaam’ stars actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles while Rajinikanth will appear in a cameo.

Flix Entertainment

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev will be seen in the Tamil film Lal Salaam, which also features Superstar Rajinikanth in a cameo. The film has actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth playing the main roles. Lal Salaam is directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth’s elder daughter. AR Rahman will be composing music for the film.

Making the announcement about Kapil Dev’s appearance in Lal Salaam, the Superstar wrote, “It is my honour and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji, who made India proud winning for the first time ever.. Cricket World Cup!!!”

Kapil Dev was last seen in a brief appearance in 83, a movie on the Indian cricket team creating history by winning the 1983 world cup. In the movie, actor Ranveer Singh played the role of Kapil Dev, who as the captain led the team to victory.

It is my honour and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji., who made India proud winning for the first time ever..Cricket World Cup!!!#lalsalaam#therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/OUvUtQXjoQ May 18, 2023

Recently, Rajinikanth’s first look from the movie was released, where the actor was seen wearing a knee-length sherwani, a red taqiyah cap, and sunglasses. The star will be playing the role of Moideen Bhai, a don in Mumbai.

According to reports, it is believed that the film is a sports drama. Further details about the movie are yet to be divulged. While Vishnu was last seen in Gatta Kusthi, Vikranth’s last film was Bakrid.

Lal Salaam is Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s third film as a director. She earlier directed 3 (2012) and Vai Raja Vai (2015). Both films did not work at the box-office.

Rajini has done several cameo appearances in the past in films in multiple languages, including Tamil and Hindi. He also made a guest appearance as himself in K Balachander’s 1987 film Manathil Urudhi Vendum.