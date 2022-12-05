Kantara's Varaha Roopam can now play on OTT as Kerala court drops injunction

â€˜Kantaraâ€™ director and actor Rishab Shetty, sharing the news, said that the original version of â€˜Varaha Roopamâ€™ will be played in the OTT version of the film soon.

Flix Controversy

In a relief for the makers of hit Kannada film Kantara, a Palakkad court returned the copyright plea against Hombale Films over the song â€˜Varaha Roopamâ€™, citing lack of jurisdiction, on Friday, December 3. With this, the injunction orders against the song have lost effect, and the makers will now be able to play it in the OTT version of the film. The plea was filed by Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing company (MPPCL), which claims to hold the copyright over the song â€˜Navarasaâ€™.

A row emerged after Thaikkudam Bridge, a popular Kerala-based band, accused the filmâ€™s makers of plagiarising the song â€˜Varaha Roopamâ€™ from the bandâ€™s Intellectual Property (IP) â€˜Navarasaâ€™. In October, the Kozhikode Sessions court passed an injunction order, which prohibited â€˜Varaha Roopamâ€™ from being streamed on Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Wynk Music, JioSaavn, and OTT platforms without Thaikkudam Bridgeâ€™s permission. Later, in November, the Palakkad court passed an injunction against the songâ€™s streaming. On November 25, the Kozhikode court returned the plea â€” filed by Thaikkudam Bridge â€” citing lack of jurisdiction. In its recent order, the Palakkad court has directed the complainants to file the suit before Kozhikode District Court citing that the registration office of MPPCL is located in Kozhikode.

Following the orders, the makers of Kantara released an alternative version of the song to be played on Amazon Prime Video, where the film is streaming. While the lyrics were retained, many viewers were upset with the new version, claiming that it did not provide the same effect. Sharing the news of the Palakkad courtâ€™s recent order, Kantara actor and director Rishab Shetty tweeted that the original â€˜Varaha Roopamâ€™ will soon be used on OTT.

"We have won the case regarding Varaharoopam with the blessings of God and people. We are going to change the song on the OTT platform very soon considering people's request," tweeted the actor.

