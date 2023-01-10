Kantara, Vikrant Rona among list of films eligible for Oscar nominations

A total of 301 films were included on the list of productions eligible for the 95th Academy Awards. The final nominations will be announced on January 24.

Flix Awards

Kannada film Kantara, which saw huge commercial and critical success all over India, is on the reminder list of films eligible for the 95th Academy Awards. In its reminder list, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science included 301 films from all over the world that are eligible for the 95th Oscars. The list includes several Indian films, including another Kannada film Vikrant Rona starring Kichcha Sudeep. Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24, and the Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12.

The film has received two qualifications, according to an announcement made by Kantara’s production house Hombale Films. “We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars,” the production company tweeted.

We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 10, 2023

Kantara is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who is also the lead actor in the film. The film is set in the woodlands of Kaadubettu and features the tradition of Bhoota Kola from the Dakshina Kannada region. It follows a Kambala champion, played by Rishab Shetty, who locks horns with an upright Range Forest officer, Murali (Kishore), and a dominant caste landlord grabbing the land of a tribal community.

The movie was dubbed in several languages including Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam, following its huge success in Kannada. Kantara had its theatrical release in Kannada on September 30, and is now streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The list of eligible films also includes the much-hyped contender for various international awards RRR, as well as The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi, All That Breathes, Last Film Show or Chhello Show (India’s official entry), Dhanush starrer The Gray Man, Tamil film Iravin Nizhal, and Marathi films Me Vasantrao and Tuzhyasathi Kahihi. Vikrant Rona, starring Kicha Sudeep and Neetha Ashok among others is also on the list. A Kannada action thriller, Vikrant Rona was also released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil.

Earlier in December, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had announced the shortlists for the Oscars in 10 categories. Among the entries that had made it to the shortlist were India's official entry Chhello Show (international feature film), the acclaimed documentary feature All That Breathes (documentary feature), the documentary short The Elephant Whisperers (documentary short), and the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR (music (original song)).