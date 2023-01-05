Kantara actor Kishore says his Twitter account was suspended due to hacking

Actor Kishore shared screenshots of an email from Twitter, which clarified that his account was hacked in December 2022.

Flix Cinema

Actor Kishore Kumar G, who recently won praise for his performance in the Kannada film Kantara, said on Wednesday, January 4 that his Twitter account was suspended due to hacking and not because of his posts. He also added that the microblogging platform has promised necessary action to restore his account. A day earlier, Twitter had suspended the actor’s account, and it was unclear whether the action was due to his tweets.

Several of the actor’s fans took to social media on January 3 to express that they were disappointed with the move. Upon searching for Kishore’s handle on Twitter, the following message appears: "Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules."

The actor took to his Instagram handle to clear misconceptions about why his Twitter page was suspended. He also shared a screenshot of an email from Twitter confirming they had received his request to change his registered email ID. According to Kishore, his Twitter account was hacked on December 20, 2022. "Just to avoid unnecessary misconceptions about the suspension of my Twitter account. My Twitter account was not suspended because of any of my posts,” he said, adding that Twitter has promised necessary action in this regard.

Twitter said in an email, "Once we receive your confirmation, we'll review the information you provided and will respond as soon as possible." The platform eventually changed Kishore's email information, as per the screenshot. In the mail, the microblogging site reiterated that it suspends accounts for "violations of the Twitter Rules or Terms of Service". "Additionally, repeat violations may result in permanent account suspension," it added.

The actor, known for being outspoken and sharing his views on social media, is also active on Facebook where he has 66,000 followers. Kishore has expressed his opinion on issues related to the film industry and has spoken about controversies in the past. In June 2022, when Sai Pallavi’s comment on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus and her drawing parallels with violence that is carried out in the name of religion had drawn flak, Kishore had extended his support to her. He had questioned trolls and the media for attacking the actor and questioned whether it was a crime for film personalities to have an opinion on social issues.