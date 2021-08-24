Kannur man beaten to death for informing police about teakwood theft

Police said that Prajeesh, 32, whose decomposed body was found tied up and bundled into a sack, was hit on the head many times with a sharp object.

After police recovered the body of a man who was allegedly killed for informing them about a teakwood theft in Kannur district, it was revealed that he was hit on the head many times with a sharp object. The decomposed body of Prajeesh, 32, was found on Monday, August 23 tied up and bundled into a sack. As per reports, Prajeesh had informed the police about a theft of teak timber worth Rs 4 lakh from a house.

Police said that Prajeesh was beaten many times, possibly with an iron rod. His body was found in a canal near Karunan Peedika in Pothuvachery. Prajeesh is a native of Chakkarakallu in Kannur. Abdul Shukkoor and Prasanth are the accused in the case. While the latter has been arrested, police said that the prime accused Shukkoor is absconding.

As per reports, Prajeesh gave a statement against Shukkoor and his friend Riyas who were involved in the teakwood theft. However, police said that Riyas was not involved in Prajeesh’s murder. According to the police, Prajeesh’s friend Prasanth took him to a place where Shukkoor was drinking, where Prajeesh was attacked and killed. Prajeesh reportedly sustained more than 10 wounds on the head and neck.

“It was Prasanth who brought Prajeesh to Shukkoor, where the latter killed him. Shukkoor also informed another friend of his where the body was dumped. It was from him that we got the information,” Kannur ACP Sadanandan PP told the media on Monday. The murder came to light after the police questioned Prasanth, with whom Prajeesh was last seen.

On July 11, the police received a complaint about teak wood missing from a house under construction in Mouvanchery. They arrested Shukkoor and Riyas after Prajeesh gave them information about the theft.

While Shukkoor and Riyas were arrested on August 4 and later released on bail, Prajeesh had been missing since August 19.