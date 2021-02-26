'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaalâ€™ director Desingh gets married to actor Niranjani

Actor Dulquer Salmaan penned a heartfelt note congratulating the newlywed couple.

Director Desingh Periyasamy, who debuted with the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kannum Kannum Kollaiya dithaal got married to actor Niranjani Ahathian in Puducherry on Thursday. Desinghâ€™s wedding photos have been doing the rounds on social media, especially the one where he is striking a pose by showing Rajinikanthâ€™s popular Baba sign.

The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by friends and family members. According to reports, the couple will be throwing a wedding party in Chennai for the film fraternity shortly after the wedding.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who shares a special bond with the couple, penned a heartfelt note congratulating them. He took to Instagram to share an image from the coupleâ€™s wedding and convey his wishes.

Sharing the photo, the 34-year-old-actor wrote, "Wishing this gorgeous couple the happiest of marital life ! You both perfectly compliment each other in your temperament, kindness, creativity and talent. Missing this wedding is one of my big regrets but I just couldnâ€™t change up my shoot sched. It would have made me immensely happy to witness this in person. But lots and lots of love and prayers to you guys. The wedding looked both stunning and like an absolute blast. Hereâ€™s to the two of you @desinghperiyasamy and @niranjani_ahathian (sic).

Dulquer, Ritu Varma, Rakshan and Niranjani played pivotal roles in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyaditha al.The movie also marked Niranjaniâ€™s acting debut.

Meanwhile on the professional front, it is rumoured that Desingh might do a film with actor Rajinikanth, although no official confirmation has come out on the matter yet. Speculations were rife after a clip of Rajinikanth praising the young director went viral. Niranjani has worked as a costume designer in Telugu and Tamil movies such as Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, Trisha Ilana Nayanthara, Kabali, Pencil and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal.