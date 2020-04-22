Kannada TV journalist killed in road accident in Ramanagara

A journalist working with a Kannada news channel was killed in a road accident in Ramanagara district on Tuesday, police sources said. Hanumanthu (31), who worked with new channel Public TV was killed in an accident on his way from Ramanagara jail after covering a story.

Hanumanthu was reporting the news development that more than 100 suspects had been arrested in connection with the Padarayanapura incident in west Bengaluru on Sunday.

Deccan Herald quoted another TV reporter as saying that while others decided to take a break at a tea shop, Hanumantha went on his bike to record some visuals on his bike from the Mysore Road when a cash van rear-ended him.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family. Sources said an ATM cash van hit his bike from behind.

Hanumanthu is survived by his wife and a child.

Remembering Hanumanthu as an honest and active journalist, Deputy Chief Minister and Ramanagara district in-charge Minister Ashwath Narayan announced Rs 5 lakh to the family in his personal capacity.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, expressing grief over the journalist's death, also announced Rs 5 lakh to the family. He also offered to help with the medical treatment of his child who is suffering from an illness.

Congress state unit Chief DK Shivakumar has also condoled the death.

In February, a senior reporter with The Times of India died after he accidentally hurt himself while swimming in an open well in his hometown Tumakuru. Rohith Bevinahalli Rajanna who was working as the Deputy Chief of Metro bureau for the national daily newspaper had gone swimming with his brother and father. It was when he dived into the well he accidentally hurt his head against the stone steps. Due to the result of the trauma caused due to the injury he lost consciousness and drowned.

