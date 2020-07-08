Kannada TV actor Susheel Gowda dies by suicide in Mandya

The actor starred in the TV show ‘Anthapura’ and was slated to star in the upcoming Sandalwood film ‘Sagala’.

news Obituary

Kannada TV actor and fitness trainer Susheel Gowda took his own life at his home in Mandya on Tuesday night. He was 30 years old. Susheel Gowda acted in the Kannada TV series Anthapura and was slated to star in a role as a police officer in the upcoming Sandalwood flick Sagala, directed by noted actor Duniya Vijay.

Mandya SP K Parusharam, who spoke to Indian Express, said that Susheel Gowda took his own life at his home located in Mandya’s Induvalu. His mortal remains were handed over to his family on Wednesday after an autopsy was performed.

Soon after his death, actor Duniya Vijay wrote a lengthy Facebook post condoling his death.

“When I first saw him I thought he was hero material. Even before the movie released, he left us too soon. Whatever may be the problem suicide is not the answer. I think the series of deaths will not end this year. It is not only because of coronavirus that people fear. People are losing faith because they don’t have jobs, which can give them the money to lead a life. It is high time to stay stronger to overcome the crisis,” Duniya Vijay said in a post.

Amita Ranganath, his co-star in the TV show Anthapura, expressed shock over the news of his death. “RIP Susheel Gowda! I woke up to this news and it literally left me in a state of shock! You were kind hearted and a good soul! Your memories while shooting Anthapura will always be cherished,” she said in an Instagram story.

Arvind Koushik, the director of Anthapura took to facebook to offer his condolences. “Sad news I heard. Susheel Gowda, who played the lead in the TV serial Anthapura that I directed is no more. Rest in peace,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.



