Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram found dead at Nelamangala residence

According to media reports, the 35-year-old actor, known for his roles in Kannada TV serials and a few feature films, died by suicide.

Flix News

Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru Rural districtâ€™s Nelamangala on Saturday, April 22. He was 35. According to media reports, he died by suicide. However, there has been no official statement from his family or friends.

The news of the actorâ€™s demise left the Kannada industry in a state of shock and disbelief. Sampath, known for his roles in TV serials and a few feature films, had been looking forward to good offers, according to his Agnisakshi TV series co-star Vijay Suriya, who expressed his grief in an interview with ETimes. Another co-star, Rajesh Dhruva, took to social media to share a heart-wrenching post, urging Sampath to come back and realise his dreams.

The late actorâ€™s mortal remains have been kept at a private hospital in Nelamangala and will be shifted to his hometown of NR Pura for the final rites.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.