Kannada star Upendra joins sets of Varun Tej's 'Ghani'

The Telugu film â€˜Ghaniâ€™ is slated for release on July 2, 2021.

Flix TOLLYWOOD

The shooting of actor Varun Tejâ€™s upcoming film Ghani has progressed to its second schedule and the film is slated for release on July 2, 2021. According to an update from the team, Kannada star Upendra has joined the sets of this Tollywood venture. The star has been roped in to play an important role in Ghani and scenes involving him will be shot in this schedule, we hear.

Apart from Varun Tej and Upendra, Ghani also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty in vital roles. Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekarâ€™s daughter Saiee Manjrekar has been roped in to play the female lead. The filmmakers have revealed that Varun Tej plays a boxer in Ghani. Sources say that Varun Tej trained under the direct supervision of boxing experts to understand the nuances of the sport.

Debutant Kiran Korrapati is wielding the megaphone for this film. The technical crew includes Hollywood stunt director Larnell Stovall of Captain America and Kickboxer fame to choreograph the stunts for Ghani. Sidhu Mudda and Allu Venkatesh are producing the film under the banner Renaissance Pictures, in association with Allu Bobby Company. The technical crew of this film includes S Thaman for music and George C Williams for cinematography.

Upendra currently has a slew of films in Kannada in the offing. His upcoming film Kabza, according to reports, will be centred around the life of an underworld don, played by him. The film is set in the 1980s and features a bevy of stars from various industries including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Pradeep Rawat, Manoj Bajpai, Samuthirakani and Nana Patekar. Shooting for Kabza is underway in various locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Madurai and Mangaluru. The film is bankrolled by MTB Nagaraju under the banner Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur with Arjun Shetty handling the cinematography. Plans are on to release Kabza in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali, with plans to even dub it in Chinese.

Upendra has Buddhivantha 2, directed by Maurya DN, in his kitty as well. While the title gave rise to speculations that it may be a sequel to Upendraâ€™s hit movie Buddhivantha (2008), the director confirmed that it is not so. Upendra will be playing dual roles in this film, say sources.

Besides these films in progress, Upendra has Home Minister in post-production, gearing up for release. The filmmakers are expected to announce the release date soon.

