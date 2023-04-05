Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep likely to be BJP star campaigner in Karnataka

news Politics

BJPâ€™s campaign trail ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka is set to receive a boost as the party is said to have roped in Kannada superstar Sudeep Sanjeev, also known as Kichchaa Sudeep, as their star campaigner. The actor is likely to announce his plans regarding the same on Wednesday, April 5, in a press conference along with the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Although this would mark the Vikrant Rona star's first foray into politics, it is not yet clear whether he will be joining the BJP ahead of the elections. As per reports, Kichcha Sudeep is likely to take a final decision regarding this after discussing with his family members.

The BJP would be hoping to capitalise on the 51-year-old actorâ€™s massive fan base in the state to bolster their chances to secure a second consecutive term in power in Karnataka.

Earlier, there were speculations about the actor joining the Congress party, after images of him alongside Congress leader DK Shivakumar went viral on social media. The images were from KPCC Chief Shivakumarâ€™s visit to Sudeepâ€™s house in February.