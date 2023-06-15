Kannada movie Daredevil Mustafa gets tax exemption

The Karnataka government has granted tax exemption to the Kannada film Daredevil Mustafa, directed by Shashank Sohgal. The film garnered attention for its powerful portrayal of communal harmony and its bold attempt to expose societal divisions.

The movie's team recently met with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to present their case for tax exemption. In response, the Chief Minister's office tweeted, "The film team met the Chief Minister @siddaramaiah and requested to grant tax exemption for the film 'Dare Devil Mustafa' directed by Shashank, based on the script of famous writer Puranchandra Tejaswi."

Based on an acclaimed short story by renowned writer Puranchandra Tejaswi, Daredevil Mustafa explores the life of a lone Muslim student in a Hindu-majority college. Through its timeless message of religious tolerance and coexistence, the film has struck a chord with audiences, resonating with the challenges faced by religious minorities in contemporary society.

