Kannada horror-thriller 'Mane No: 13' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

The film will be available for Amazon Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories for streaming.

Flix Sandalwood

The southern film industry is witnessing the first wave of digital releases of much-awaited movies. Even though theatres have opened from October 15 Amazon Prime Video has secured the global streaming rights of several south Indian movies, and the streaming giant will be premiering them in over 200 countries.

The latest to get into the streaming platform is the Kannada horror-thriller Mane No: 13. The film is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 26. Expectations of this film is very high ever since the teaser was released. Sharing the teaser on the social media, it was written on the official Twitter handle of Amazon Prime, “Shhh… It’s not just a dream, they’re coming! Trailer out on Nov 23. #ManeNumber13 premieres on Nov 26.”

Mane No 13 is all about five friends caught in a haunted house and the spooky events that unfold due to the supernatural powers and ghosts. The teaser gives a glimpse of the film which takes us on a roller-coaster ride of a thriller, suspense and fear which is sure of keeping us all on the edge of our seats.

It is directed by Vivy Kathiresan and bankrolled by Krishna Chaitanya under the banner Sri Swarnalatha Productions. The film stars Sanjeev, Chethan Gandharva, Aishwarya Gowda, Praveen Prem and Varsha Bollamma in the lead roles.

Earlier last month, Kannada family drama Bheemasena Nalamaharaja starring Aravinnd Iyer who is seen donning a chef’s hat. In July, comedian Danish Sait's French Biriyani had premiered on Amazon Prime Video and was the sixth of the seven Indian films across five regional languages to release directly on the platform.

Amazon Prime Video said the movie can be seen anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, etc. On the Prime Video app, members can download episodes on their mobile devices and tablets and watch the film anywhere offline at no additional cost.