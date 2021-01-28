Kannada films 'Inspector Vikram' and 'Mangalavara Rajaadina' to clash on Feb 5

Darshan is expected to appear in a cameo role in 'Inspector Vikram' while Chandan is gearing up to play a Sudeep fan in 'Mangalavara Rajaadina'.

Flix Entertainment

Theatres across Karnataka have reopened after the COVID-19 lockdown and there is a long line up of films waiting for release. Two films â€“ Inspector Vikram and Mangalavara Rajaadina, are scheduled to hit the screens on February 5. In Inspector Vikram, Darshan plays a cameo role and in Mangalavara Rajaadina, Chandan Achar plays a hardcore Sudeep fan who wants to make a unique hairstyle for his idol.

Inspector Vikram is directed by Narasimha and bankrolled by Vikyath VR under his banner. Prajwal Devaraj and Bhavana play the lead roles in Inspector Vikram which has Raghu Mukherjee as the antagonist. The technical crew of the film comprises Anoop Seelin for music, Naveen Kumar for cinematography and Sathish and Sreenivas for art direction.

Reports suggest that while Prajwal Devaraj will be seen in the title role, Inspector Vikram, Bhavana will be playing the role of a drug peddler. Prajwal Devarajâ€™s wife Ragini Ramachandran will be making her acting debut in films with Inspector Vikram and she will be seen making a cameo appearance.

Darshan will be seen in a guest role in Inspector Vikram and reports are that he plays Bhagat Singh. Mangalavara Rajaadina is directed by Yuvin, who has also penned the story, screenplay and dialogues. The film stars Chandan Achar and Lasya Nagaraj in lead roles with Gopalkrishna Deshpande and MS Jahangeer in important roles.

The technical crew of this film include Udaya Leela as cameraman, Prachot D Souza for music, and Madhukumar to edit. According to the filmâ€™s director Yuvin, it is based on the life of a barber and 60% of the shooting happened at a barber shop.

While the release of Inspector Vikram and Mangalavara Rajaadina are being hyped as Darshan and Sudeep clash at the box office because of the theme of the latter film. Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 is slated for release on April 29 and Darshan's Roberrt will hit the silver screens on March 11.

The Darshan starrer Roberrt is directed by Tharun Sudhir and has three female leads Aishwarya Prasad, Asha Bhat, and Sonal Monterio in the star cast. Tollywood star Jagapathy Babu plays the main antagonist in it. The technical crew of Roberrt includes Arjun Janya for music and V Harikrishna for background score and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork.

Chandramouli M, one of the dialogue writers for KGF: Chapter 1, is working with writer Rajshekar KL to pen the dialogues for Roberrt.

Besides playing the lead role in Kotigobba 3, Sudeep has penned it. The film is directed by debutant Shiva Karthik. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das will be playing the female leads in this film with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. The others in the supporting roles include Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga, and Ravi Shankar. This film is being bankrolled by Surappa Babu.