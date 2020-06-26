Kannada film 'Law' gets new release date on Amazon Prime Video

The film was to be carried on June 26, but has now postponed its release.

Flix Sandalwood

Amazon Prime Video announced on Wednesday that the much-awaited Kannada film Law, will now premiere on 17th July.

According to a tweet from Puneet Rajkumar, the film be released at a later date, stating, “The facts will be witnessed on a new date, #LawOnPrime will premiere on July 17, 2020, on @PrimeVideoIN”

Earlier, teaser videos had shown that the film will released on June 26, however, will now premiere only after three weeks.

Amazon Prime has not yet released a trailer of the film, even as buzz has been maintained about the film.

According to a release from Amazon Prime, the crime-thriller follows the journey of Nandini, played by debutante Ragini Chandran, to fight for justice against a gruesome crime.

Taking on the legal system with the aid of her mentor, the movie raises voice against the injustice and crime committed against women.

The legal Kannada drama is led by Ragini Prajwal who makes her debut as a lead actress and Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani among others.

Law is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, M Govinda and directed by Raghu Samarth.

The film also features Siri Prahlad and veteran actor Mukyamanthri Chandru in prominent roles.

Law is said to be the first film from the Sandalwood industry to have a digital release.

Created by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, the film will launch on July 17, 2020 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Puneet Rajkumar is also working in close conjecture with comedian and actor Danish Sait’s upcoming film, French Biryani, which will similarly be released on Amazon Prime in July.