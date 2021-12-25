Kannada film director KV Raju passes away at 67

KV Raju had been suffering from age related ailments and died of a heart attack.

Noted Kannada film director KV Raju passed away after prolonged illness at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday, December 24, people closely associated with him said. "K V Raju breathed his last at his Rajaji Nagar residence this morning. He was 67," Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce DR Jairaj told PTI. He was suffering from age related ailments and died of heart attack, Jairaj added.

He leaves behind his son and daughter, other sources in the film industry told PTI. He was a director par excellence under whose tutelage many people made a name in the film industry, Jairaj said.

He made his debut in 1982 with the Kannada movie Badada Hoovu as an assistant director to his brother KV Jayaram. However, he made a mark as a scriptwriter and director with the movie Olave Baduku in 1984.

The ace director gave many hit movies such as Sangrama, Bandha Mukta and Yuddhakanda.

Raju made his entry in the Hindi film industry by directing the movie Indrajeet starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jayaprada in 1991.

Several netizens took to Twitter and expressed their grief over his death. Kannada actor Sudeep tweeted a poster expressing his condolences.

A Twitter user named Lingaraj Kannadiga wrote a couple of lines from a song he had written for Yuddhakanda and expressed condolences. “Condolences to KV Raju who wrote ‘Hoovu mullu jodi aagi baalodeke helu bere maado kaigalamele horadokke kelu (why do flowers and thorns live together, it is to fight against who try to divide them)’ and directed Belli Kalungura among many others,” he said

I was a kid when I watched Huliya. But so well registered in my mind even now. Thanks for creating such memories. RIP KV Raju,” another person tweeted.

Another twitter user wrote that KV Raju’s movies were different, “For some reason his movies were very very different and catchy. His versatility in direction and screenplay is forever laudable and a study for today’s young directors. RIP #KVRaju”

