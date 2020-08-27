Kannada actors, musicians under police scanner for allegedly buying ecstasy

The Narcotics Control Bureau said that several actors and musicians have come under the scanner after recent arrests made in Bengaluru.

Several prominent musicians and actors from Karnataka are under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau after the agency busted a drug trafficking racket in the state recently. The NCB said it seized 145 ecstasy or MDMA pills and over Rs 2.20 lakh cash from "Royal Suits hotel Apartment, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru" on August 21.

"In follow up action, the team seized 96 pills of MDMA and 180 LSD blots at Nikoo homes in Bengaluru," Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director (operations) K P S Malhotra said in a statement.

"Later, a woman drug supplier who had been the main kingpin of the case was intercepted and 270 pills of MDMA were recovered from her house at Dodagubbi, Bengaluru," Malhotra said.

Three accused, M Anoop, R Ravindran and Anikha D, were apprehended by the agency during these raids, he said.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused used to supply drugs to affluent sections of society, including prominent musicians and actors as well as to college students and youngsters," Malhotra said.

"More persons are likely to be apprehended in this connection by the NCB Bengaluru unit," he said.

The federal anti-narcotics agency, early this month, had arrested Rahman K for allegedly dealing in ecstasy drugs.

"Rahman had been selling MDMA and other party drugs among students of his college and the neighbouring ones, the NCB said.

"Investigation also revealed that the accused had placed the order of MDMA pills online in exchange of Bitcoins," it alleged.

A few days back, the agency nabbed a couple in Mumbai for allegedly dealing in this category of narcotics.

MDMA (methylenedioxy- methamphetamine), commonly known as ecstasy, is a party drug that alters mood and its perception is chemically similar to stimulants and hallucinogens. It produces a feeling of increased energy and pleasure.

As per officials, each ecstasy pill costs between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 in the domestic market.

As per UNODC's World Drug Report 2020, ecstasy continues to be manufactured primarily in Europe, most notably in Western and Central Europe.

"Europe accounts for two-thirds of the ecstasy laboratories dismantled worldwide," the NCB had earlier said.

The total quantity of ecstasy seized worldwide has doubled over the period 2009-2018 and this is also reflected in the rapidly increasing popularity of such synthetic drugs in India, it had said.