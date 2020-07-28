Kannada actor Sudharani alleges Bengaluru pvt hospital refused admission to niece

Medical Edu Minister Dr Sudhakar has said action will be taken against the pvt hospital.

Yet another allegation of denial of treatment by a private hospital in Bengaluru has come to light in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, the issue has gained greater prominence with Kannada actor Sudharani forced to face such an issue.

The actor has alleged that she had reached Apollo Hospitals in Yeshwanthpur on Monday night with her niece as she was suffering from pain related to urinary infection.

Speaking to TNM, the actor said she was forced to take her niece to another private hospital due to lack of adequate medical care given by the hospital.

The hospital had denied her admission allegedly on account of not having beds and ventilators.

Once she was denied admission by the hospital, she resorted to calling Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao for his intervention.

The actor’s niece was given some attention only at the insistence of the city’s police chief at around 11 pm, one hour after she had reached the hospital.

Speaking to TNM, Sudharani said, “After the Commissioner intervened they provided first aid but did not provide her with adequate medical attention. Even without properly listening to her complaints, they kept repeating that they don’t have ventilators and beds.”

She added, “So I had to shift her to MS Ramaiah Hospital and she is doing fine now and is likely to be discharged tomorrow. Without even glancing at the patient, they (Apollo) were telling us there are no beds.”

A video of her speaking to reporters on this issue had gone viral.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar also took note of the incident and he warned private hospitals of strict action if they don’t comply with government orders. He said that he has come to know of reports of the actor facing the unfortunate situation. The minister said that not only the actor but no one should face such a situation. He assured that disciplinary action will be taken against the hospital.

A spokesperson of Apollo Hospitals said that they will issue a statement in this regard only on Wednesday morning.