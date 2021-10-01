Kannada actor Soujanya found dead near Bengaluru, suicide suspected

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest it was a case of death by suicide, but it can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is completed.

Noted Kannada television actor Soujanya was found dead under suspicious circumstances in an apartment near Doddabele village on the outskirts of Bengaluru city in neighbouring Ramnagar district on Friday. Police found a four-page note and police suspect that she may have died by suicide. The note claimed that she was facing mental distress. Ramnagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Girish said that the police were informed about the death at about 11 am on Thursday.

They went to the scene at once and recovered the note. Soujanya was living alone in the apartment for a year and half. Preliminary investigations by the police suggest it was a case of death by suicide, but it can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is completed.

According to the note, she has reportedly apologised to her parents and expressed her love for them. She also said that her health issues were the reason behind the extreme step. She has also said that nobody other than herself was responsible for her death.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organizations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.