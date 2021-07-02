Kannada actor Jaggesh’s son Yatiraj sustains minor injuries in a car accident

Actor Jaggesh tweeted that his son Yatiraj has sustained a minor ligament injury and is undergoing treatment.

news Accident

Noted Kannada actor-comedian and BJP leader Jaggesh said that his younger son Yatiraj was involved in a car accident on Thursday, July 1. Yatiraj, who is also an actor, sustained minor injuries. According to local news reports, the accident occurred between 12-12.30 pm near Chikkaballapur’s Agalagurki on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway. His car rammed into a divider before hitting a tree on the roadside. In the visuals which have been circulating on social media, it is seen that the front of the car was completely damaged due to the collision.

While some reports claim that the car was overspeeding, which caused the accident, others say that the car rammed into the tree while swerving to avoid a stray dog. Yatiraj has acted in films like Gosi Gang and Bullet Basya in supporting roles.

Jaggesh told local news outlets that his son got into the accident while trying to avoid a stray dog on the road. The actor said that his son had gone on a long drive in his BMW car on Thursday, after getting his mother's permission. “He went to his favourite road, Chikkaballapur-Bengaluru Road, where he tried to avoid hitting a stray dog, as a result, he lost balance and met with an accident," he said in a now-deleted tweet. In another tweet, he said that his son has suffered a minor ligament injury and is undergoing treatment.

Ramesh, an eyewitness, told the media that Yatiraj was alone in the car and speeding, which was the probable cause of his accident. He said that Yatiraj possibly tried to avoid the car divider, which made him lose control of the vehicle and hit the tree. Ramesh, who owns land near the location of the accident, told reporters that Yatiraj had suffered minor injuries on the right side since the airbags in his luxury car opened. He also added that his staff helped Yatiraj and took him to the hospital for his treatment.

Police said that they have registered a case and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

(With IANS inputs)