Kannada actor Darshan turns 40, wishes pour in for the 'Challenging star'

Known as ‘DBoss’ among his fans, they have been trending hashtags like #HappyBirthdayDBoss, #HBDChallengingStarDarshan and #HappyBirthdayDarshan on his birthday.

Flix Sandalwood

Sandalwood actor Darshan who is fondly known as ‘Challenging Star’ is celebrating his 44th birthday on Tuesday, and several celebrities as well as fans have penned birthday wishes for him on social media. Known as ‘DBoss’ among his fans, they have been trending hashtags like #HappyBirthdayDBoss, #HBDChallengingStarDarshan and #HappyBirthdayDarshan to celebrate the actor’s birthday.

#HappyBirthdayDBoss

Box Office Sulthan

Highest Fan Base Actor In Sandalwood

One and Only Bhaaap of Masss @dasadarshan HBDBOSS pic.twitter.com/FdAQIYFES9 — Prajwal Arya️ (@PrajwalArya14) February 16, 2021

Happy Birthday to the Current Most followed superstar of Kannada Cinema Challenging Star Darshan Sir. Bere language avrella cutout, hieght anthare, we KFI fans are Lucky to have the best cutout in Indian Cinema. All the best for #Roberrt. FDFS Pakka #HappyBirthdayDBoss pic.twitter.com/gxFeBmZFgK — Rajashekar|ರಾಜಶೇಖರ (@ImRajKannadiga) February 16, 2021

During one of the live interactions with his fans in January, Darshan had urged them not to celebrate his birthday this year. He also implored fans to rather spend the money on themselves and their families instead of spending it on his birthday celebrations.

He made the statement in view of the fact that 2020 had been a difficult year for people across the globe. He felt that it wouldn’t be fair for his fans to spend their hard-earned money on his birthday. He instead advised them to spend the money for a good cause.

Apart from fans, his colleagues in the Kannada film industry such as Rakshi Shetty, director Tharun Sudhir and Rishab Shetty, among others, also wished him a happy birthday.

Wishing the star on his 44th birthday, Rakshit tweeted, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @dasadarshan Sir. May your nobility and stature continue to inspire people. Have an incredible year”.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @dasadarshan Sir. May your nobility and stature continue to inspire people. Have an incredible year

ಜನ್ಮದಿನದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ದರ್ಶನ್ ಸರ್ ✨ pic.twitter.com/WFmzSEFo42 — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) February 16, 2021

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is a wildlife enthusiast who also happens to be the brand ambassador of Karnataka’s Forest and Agriculture Departments. His fans have designed and released an exclusive image on his birthday to celebrate the actor’s passion towards wildlife. The common display picture is being widely circulated among fans.

Such a wonderful thought #DCults for a CDP



Presenting you the Common DP to Celebrate BOSS PARVA 2021



Here is The Hashtag to Use For Next 24Hours



#DBossBirthdayCDP



Let's Celebrate BOSS Parva by Trending @dasadarshan the Whole Day❤#DBoss #Roberrt pic.twitter.com/LQRF1XrNca — Tharun Sudhir (@TharunSudhir) February 13, 2021

Loved the CDP from fans of our dearest Challenging star @dasadarshan . Advanced birthday wishes to dear brother. #DBossbirthdayCDP pic.twitter.com/zUMgASKB5p — Dhananjaya (@Dhananjayaka) February 13, 2021

Such a wonderful thought #DCults for a CDP



Presenting you the Common DP to Celebrate BOSS PARVA 2021



Here is The Hashtag to Use For Next 24Hours



#DBossBirthdayCDP



Let's Celebrate BOSS Parva by Trending @dasadarshan the Whole Day❤#DBoss #Roberrt pic.twitter.com/LQRF1XrNca February 13, 2021

The 44-year-old actor posted a tweet to thank all the celebrities and fans.

Thanks a lot To All My Celebrity's For The Wonderful CDP pic.twitter.com/4qbA7PLDc3 — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) February 14, 2021

On the professional front, the actor is working on the upcoming Kannada movie Roberrt, which is a romantic adventure film directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda. The movie also stars Jagapati Babu, Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, Devaraj and P Ravi Shankar in the lead roles. It is slated for theatrical release on March 11.