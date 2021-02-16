Become a Member

Known as ‘DBoss’ among his fans, they have been trending hashtags like #HappyBirthdayDBoss, #HBDChallengingStarDarshan and #HappyBirthdayDarshan on his birthday.

Sandalwood actor Darshan in a pink shit sitting on a jeepDarshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas/Facebook
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
TNM Staff

Sandalwood actor Darshan who is fondly known as ‘Challenging Star’ is celebrating his 44th birthday on Tuesday, and several celebrities as well as fans have penned birthday wishes for him on social media. Known as ‘DBoss’ among his fans, they have been trending hashtags like #HappyBirthdayDBoss, #HBDChallengingStarDarshan and #HappyBirthdayDarshan to celebrate the actor’s birthday.

During one of the live interactions with his fans in January, Darshan had urged them not to celebrate his birthday this year. He also implored fans to rather spend the money on themselves and their families instead of spending it on his birthday celebrations.

He made the statement in view of the fact that 2020 had been a difficult year for people across the globe. He felt that it wouldn’t be fair for his fans to spend their hard-earned money on his birthday. He instead advised them to spend the money for a good cause.

Apart from fans, his colleagues in the Kannada film industry such as Rakshi Shetty, director Tharun Sudhir and Rishab Shetty, among others, also wished him a happy birthday.

Wishing the star on his 44th birthday, Rakshit tweeted, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @dasadarshan Sir. May your nobility and stature continue to inspire people. Have an incredible year”.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is a wildlife enthusiast who also happens to be the brand ambassador of Karnataka’s Forest and Agriculture Departments. His fans have designed and released an exclusive image on his birthday to celebrate the actor’s passion towards wildlife. The common display picture is being widely circulated among fans. 

The 44-year-old actor posted a tweet to thank all the celebrities and fans.  

On the professional front, the actor is working on the upcoming Kannada movie Roberrt, which is a romantic adventure film directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda. The movie also stars Jagapati Babu, Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, Devaraj and P Ravi Shankar in the lead roles. It is slated for theatrical release on March 11.

