Kannada actor Darshan’s ‘Roberrt’ to release in Telugu?

According to reports, filmmakers are planning to release ‘Roberrt’ in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi.

Reports from the Sandalwood are that the Darshan starrer Roberrt may be released in Telugu as well. Producer Umapathy Srinivas has told in an interview that he is contemplating on a simultaneous release in Sandalwood and Tollywood and is discussing the possibilities with the distributors in Andhra and Telangana. We can expect an official word on this once the distribution rights have been lapped up.



According to the makers of Roberrt, its mass appeal and Darshan’s popularity in the Telugu film industry will bring in the Telugu audiences to the theatres in large numbers following which plans are on to dub the film.



Reports also suggest that the filmmakers are planning to release Roberrt in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. Interestingly, Darshan’s historical Kurukshetra, released last year, was also out in multiple languages.



The teaser of Darshan’s Roberrt was released a few days ago and fans are now waiting eagerly for the film’s release. It is directed by Tharun Sudhir and it has three heroines Aishwarya Prasad, Asha Bhat and Sonal Monterio in the star cast with the Tollywood star Jagapathy Babu playing the main antagonist in it. The technical crew of Roberrt includes Arjun Janya for music and V Harikrishna for background score and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork.



Chandramouli M, one of the dialogue writers for KGF: Chapter 1, is working with writer Rajshekar KL to pen the dialogues for Roberrt. When this film was announced, it was revealed that Darshan's character in it is named Roberrt but the director put an end to all guesswork that the character will have nothing to do with the star’s cameo role in Chowka, which was also directed by Tharun Sudhir.

With Roberrt wrapped up, Darshan has told in an interview that he will now shift his entire focus on Rajaveera Madakari Nayaka. The historical is directed by Rajendra Singh Babu and will be bankrolled under the banner Rockline Entertainers.