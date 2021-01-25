Kannada actor and Bigg Boss contestant Jayashree Ramiah found dead in Bengaluru

Last year, the actor had posted on Facebook about her battle with depression.

news Death

Kannada actor of Bigg Boss fame, Jayashree Ramaiah was found dead at an old age home in Bengaluru on Monday morning. The actor was residing at the Sandhya Kirana, an old age home, located in Gollarahatti Layout where her body was found on Monday morning. Reports indicate that she died by suicide.

According to reports, Jayashree had depression. In July last year, Jayashree had written in a Facebook post, “I quit. Goodbye to this fg world and depression." Soon after she posted the message on Facebook, she deleted the post. She also wrote, "I'm alright and safe!! Love you all.”

Her close friend Shilpa, who spoke to the local media, said that she had isolated herself from her family and friends over the last few months and had stopped responding to their calls and messages. Jayashree was a contestant in Bigg Boss (Kannada) season 3.

Following the Facebook post, actor Kiccha Sudeep had reached out to Jayashree and sought to help her. In a Facebook live, following the incident, she had said, “I am not doing all of these things for publicity’s sake. I am not expecting financial help from Sudeep sir. I am only expecting my death as I am unable to battle depression. I am financially strong but I am depressed,” she had said according to reports.

After deleting the Facebook live video, the actor had posted, “Thanks a lot Sudeep sir for your care and you saved me along with your team members and my loving friends and fans. Love you all! Sorry for making you guys panic. I am back to form.”

Jayashree was slated to act in the Sandalwood film Olledallappo. However, the film did not hit the theatres.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.