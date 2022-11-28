Kannada actor Aditi Prabhudeva marries businessman Yashas in Bengaluru

The wedding was attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, â€˜KGF 2â€™ fame actor Yash and actor Radhika Pandit, among others.

Flix Wedding

Kannada actor Aditi Prabhudeva got married to businessman Yashas Patla on Monday, November 28, in a traditional wedding ceremony. It was held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. The wedding saw the attendance of several well-known persons and celebrities like Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as well as actors Yash, Radhika Pandit, Jai Jagadish, Rachana Inder, Abishek Ambareesh, and Meghana Raj Sarja, among others.

Aditi is seen donning a white and red bridal silk saree paired with temple jewellery, while Yashas is seen in a silk dhoti and shirt. In addition to photos and videos from the wedding going viral on social media, Yash and Radhika Panditâ€™s pictures along with the couple, have also been widely circulated online. Aditi and Yashas announced their engagement in December last year.

Aditi Prabhudeva made her debut in television through the 2016 Kannada soap Gundyan Hendti, and subsequently appeared in Naaga Kannike in 2017. Meanwhile, she made her silver screen debut with the 2017 Kannada movie Dhairyam, co-starring actors Ajay Rao, P Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Jai Jagadish and Honnavalli Krishna, among others.

Actors Yash and Radhika Pandit at Aditi Prabhudeva-Yashas's weddin. (Twitter/ @cinemaupdates99)

Over the years, she has risen to prominence through films like Bazaar, Sinnga, Brahmachari, Ombattane Dikku, Old Monk, Thothapuri and others. Her last film Tribble Riding hit the big screens on November 25. She reportedly has other films like 5D and Once Upon A Time in Jamagligudda in the pipeline.