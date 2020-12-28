Kani Kusruti and Tovino Thomas in Sanal Kumar Sasidharanâ€™s next

While his new film has started rolling, Sanalâ€™s â€˜Kayattamâ€™ is awaiting theatrical release.

Award winning director Sanal Kumar Sasidharanâ€™s next will have Tovino Thomas and Kani Kusruti playing the lead. The film started to roll recently and is progressing well.

In an interview with the Times of India, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan said that it will be a socially relevant subject set in the present times. Besides Tovino Thomas and Kani Kusruti, the film will also have Sudev Nair in an important role. Chandru Selvaraj has been roped in to play another crucial role.

On working on a film in the current pandemic situation, the director said that he has always been comfortable working with a limited crew. He pointed out that his earlier films were also shot with limited crew and resources, so the situation is not new.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan added that the film will be shot predominantly in Ranni and Perumbavoor.

Kani Kusruti won the Kerala state award for best actor (female) this year for her performance in the film Biriyaani, directed by Sajin Baabu. She is known for her theatre performances and has worked in a few films before. In an interview to TNM, Kani spoke about the importance of trained actors and the opportunities they lack in the industry.

The year before, Sanal Kumarâ€™s film Chola had won state awards including the best female actor for Nimisha Sajayan.

While his new film has started rolling, Sanalâ€™s Kayattam is awaiting theatrical release. Actor Manju Warrier, who is playing the lead in the film, has co-produced it along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew. Apart from donning the directorâ€™s robes, Sanal has also penned the script and is in charge of the editing and sound designing. The technical crew comprises Chandru Selvaraj for camerawork and Ratheesh Eettillam for editing. The cast and crew of the film were stuck in a remote village in Himachal Pradesh for a few days, due to snowfall.

