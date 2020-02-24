Kangana's no-prosthetic look as Jayalalithaa from 'Thalaivi' released

The photo has been released on Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary.

Flix Kollywood

Soon after actor Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Jayalalithaa from her upcoming biopic Thalaivi released in November last year, many were quick to criticise the actor’s lack of resemblance to the late leader. Now, on January 24, which marks Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary, Kangana’s sister Rangoli has tweeted a new look of the star, “without prosthetics or any special effects”, which has been well received by many.

Kangana in and as #Thalaivi ... without any prosthetics or any special effets Kangana looks like Jaya Amma, shocking, determination can make anything happen #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/Dtm8wu5fwH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 24, 2020

Dressed in a plain white saree with the AIADMK flag colours on its border, the star’s look with fuller cheeks and a round red bindi on the forehead comes closer to the late AIADMK Supremo than her previous looks. Jayalalithaa's looks during her political career can be marked by distinct styles and this is one of her earliest looks, having just stepped into politics soon after giving up on her acting career.

While this look of Kangana was shot without prosthetics and special effects, popular Hollywood makeup artist Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Captain Marvel, Hunger Games and Blade Runner, had invited Kangana for a look test last year. Pictures from the look-test, too, were shared online.

Earlier this month, a picture of Kangana striking a Bharatanatyam pose was released. The actor underwent training in the classical dance form to get into the skin of her character.

This biopic, directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh, marks Kangana’s return to Tamil cinema after Dhaam Dhoom with Jayam Ravi 12 years ago.

The Queen actor had revealed in an exclusive interview to The Hindu that she did a lot of research to portray the role of Jayalalithaa in the biopic. “I’ve researched a lot [to play Jayalalithaa],” she said, adding, “She (Jayalalithaa) was a different kind of actor. She was not like me. She was a more glamorous star... somebody like an Aishwarya Rai in Bollywood. It was a big challenge to get into those shoes because I’m not known as a glamorous star.”

Actor Arvind Swami’s look as MGR, too, was released last month, on MGR’s birthday, and received excellent response from fans for the actor’s uncanny resemblance to the late ADMK Founder.

