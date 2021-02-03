Kangana's meltdown on Twitter: Calls Rihanna a 'fool,' labels farmers 'terrorists'

This is not the first time Kangana has lashed out at any kind of opposition to the ruling government in India

news Farmer protests

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Rihanna’s tweet where the international pop sensation extended her support to the ongoing farmers protest in India. Soon after Rihanna's tweet, Kangana Ranaut called her a “fool” and a “dummy.” She even went on to call the farmers who have been protesting against the three farm laws as “terrorists.”

On Tuesday, Rihanna reacted to a news piece talking about the protest on Twitter and wrote: "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest." The pop star's tweet has been widely shared by Twitter users and has over 40 lakh likes and 19 lakh retweets within 12 hours.

However, Kangana chose to offer an answer to Rihanna and responded to her tweet using adjectives like "fool" and "dummy" while addressing her. She even absurdly called USA a "Chinese colony." Reacting to her tweet, Kangana wrote: "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies."

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

This is not the first time Kangana has lashed out at any kind of opposition to the ruling government in India. Just a few days ago, the Bollywood actor had tweeted calling Indians supporting the ongoing farmers’ protest as “terrorists.”

"Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can't have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti-national brands," Kangana Ranaut had tweeted on Republic Day.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Rihanna’s tweet, meanwhile, gained instant traction on Twitter, and the topic ‘farmers’ protests’ was trending on Twitter in many countries including USA, UK, UAE and even Myanmar.

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker, who have been vocal supporters of the agitation, lauded Rihanna's remarks.

The singer, who has global chartbusters like Diamonds, Umbrella and We Found Love to her credit, was hailed by a section of social media users for speaking up at a time when many Bollywood celebrities have stayed mum on the issue.

Last year, Punjab star Gippy Grewal had criticised the Hindi film industry for not standing up for Punjab when the state needed their support for the ongoing farmers' protest. Only a few stars from Bollywood, however, have come out in support of farmers, including Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Divya Dutta and Neha Sharma.