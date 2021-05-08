Kangana Ranaut tests positive for coronavirus

The 34-year-old actor, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended, shared the update on Instagram.

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. The 34-year-old actor, whose Twitter account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of rules earlier this week, shared her diagnosis on Instagram.

"I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive. I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body (sic)," she wrote.

Terming COVID-19 a "small time flu", Ranaut said she is determined to "destroy" the virus from her body.

"...Now that I know I will demolish it, people please don't give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let's destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people (sic)," she added.

While only a small percentage of those who contract COVID-19 require hospitalisation and ventilator support, Kangana's claim that "it is nothing but a small time flu" is false and unscientific. Experts have warned that the virus is contagious and can easily overwhelm the healthcare system of countries, as witnessed by the second wave of the pandemic in India. Authorities have insisted that wearing of masks and frequently sanitising hands is mandatory to prevent people from contracting the disease.

The country recorded 4,187 deaths due to COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour period, the highest so far, along with a staggering 4.01 lakh fresh cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2.18 crore, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

This is the fourth time after May 1 that India has crossed the four-lakh-mark of new cases in a 24-hour period. It also breached the maximum deaths in one day. On May 6, India recorded 3,980 deaths, the highest till then.

With PTI and IANS inputs