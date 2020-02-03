Kangana Ranaut strikes a Bharatanatyam pose in ‘Thalaivi’

The Jayalalithaa biopic, which stars Arvind Swami as MGR, is slated for a worldwide release on June 26.

Flix Kollywood

Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for J Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi in Chennai. The team is filming Bharatanatyam sequences for the movie right now and the makers released a new still featuring Kangana striking a Bharatanatyam pose. The actor underwent training in the classical dance form to get into the skin of her character.

This film marks Kangana’s return to Tamil cinema after a gap of 12 years, after working on Dhaam Dhoom with Jayam Ravi.

The Queen actor revealed in an exclusive interview with the Hindu that she did a lot of research to portray the role of Jayalalithaa in the biopic. “I’ve researched a lot [to play Jayalalithaa],” adding, “She (Jayalalithaa) was a different kind of actor. She was not like me. She was a more glamorous star... somebody like an Aishwarya Rai in Bollywood. It was a very big challenge to fit into those shoes because I’m not known as a glamorous star.”

Directed by AL Vijay, the biopic is bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh while the film is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also penned Baahubali and Manikarnika. Arvind Swami has been roped in to play the role of former Tamil Nadu CM and legendary film star MGR, who played an important role in Jayalalithaa’s political career. Recently Arvind Swami took to Twitter and shared his look from the biopic, following which a teaser featuring him as MGR in the song ‘Naan ungal veetu pillai’ from MGR’s 1968 Tamil film Pudhiya Boomi was unveiled.

While the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew, there are reports doing the rounds that actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Jayasudha and Sathyaraj will be playing crucial roles in the film. There are also reports that Priyamani might be playing the controversial role of Jayalalithaa’s aide, Sasikala. The film is slated for a worldwide release on June 26. It is reported that Kangana has charged Rs 20 crore for this film that is being made in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

(Content provided by Digital Native)