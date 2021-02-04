Kangana Ranaut’s tweets on farmers removed for ‘violation’ of Twitter rules

One of the tweets that Twitter has deleted is her reply to vice captain Rohit Sharma calling him 'Dhobi ka kutta'.

Flix Controversy

Twitter has removed several tweets of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for “violation of the Twitter Rules''. A statement attributed to a Twitter spokesperson said, "We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options." Kangana’s Twitter account was restricted for hours on Thursday morning as well.

After spearheading a campaign demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, the last few days Kangana has been verbally attacking those who are supporting the farmers' protest, from singer Rihanna to Diljit Dosanj. She also went on a tirade on Wednesday , calling the protesting farmers terrorists and Diljit a ‘Khalistani’. Kangana has also called Rihanna a ‘porn singer’ in her tweets.

One of the tweets that Twitter has deleted is her reply to vice captain Rohit Sharma calling him 'Dhobi ka kutta'. She once again addressed farmers as terrorists in this tweet.

Another tweet that was deleted also had Kangana calling those protesting as ‘terrorists’, though it is unclear which this tweet is.

NDTV has reported a Twitter spokesperson to have taken action against Kangana in the last few weeks based on “Abusive Behaviour Policy...targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so,” "We prohibit content that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm against an individual or group of people and take enforcement action when we identify violations which could include placing an account in read-only mode,” the statement further added.

When international pop star and entrepreneur Rihanna tweeted on the internet shutdown in places where the farmers protest is on, Kangana had a meltdown and targeted Rihanna. She tweeted about Rihanna- who is incidentally worth 600 million dollars and has successfully set up an inclusive brand of cosmetics- “What is so special about her, well... she can shake her bum cheeks and expose her ass crack right into the camera lens while singing..ya that’s all. Nothing else.”