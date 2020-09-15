Kangana Ranaut questions Jaya Bachchan over her statement on Bollywood in Parliament

Kangana asked if Jaya Bachchan would have reacted the same way if something untowards happened to her children.

Flix Controversy

Actress Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Samajwadi Party MP and actress Jaya Bachchan for her remarks against people who are trying to tarnish the image of the film industry, and questioned whether her stance would change if her children were involved.

Taking a personal dig at Jaya Bachchan, Kangana said, "Jayaji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also," Kangana said.

In the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Jaya Bachchan demanded the government to provide protection and put a ban on the unending bashing being faced by members of the film industry.

"It is the film industry that gave name and fame to many people. There is a continuous process to defame the industry for the things done by a handful. Some of the people who have got name and fame due to the industry, now call it 'gutter’,” she added. Previously, Kangana had called the film industry a "gutter" and alleged that 99 per cent of the people who work in it have been exposed to drugs.

Kangana tweeted: "Like a famous choreographer once said "rape kiya toh kya hua roti toh di na" is that what you implying? There are no proper HR departments in production houses where women can complain, no safety or insurance for those who risk their lives every day or 8 hours shift regulations."

"This mentality that gareeb ko roti mila toh that's enough need to change, gareeb ko roti ke saath samman aur payaar bhi chahiye, I have a full list of reforms I want from centre government for workers and junior artists,some day if I meet honourable Prime Minister I will discuss," the actress added.

Though Bachchan did not take any names in the Parliament, her remarks came a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry.

Through a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Bachchan said the entertainment industry was being flogged on social media and asked the government to protect and support it.

In a reference to Kishan's statement in Lok Sabha on the alleged Bollywood drug cartel, Bachchan said she was "really embarrassed and ashamed."

"Jis thali mein khate hai Usme chhed karte hai. Galat baat hai," she said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that means to bite the hands that feed you.

"I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday (September 14) one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke. I am not taking names. It is a shame," she said.

She said the entertainment industry in the country provides direct employment to 5 lakh people daily and indirect employment to 5 million people.

"At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment rate at the worst levels, in order to divert the attention of people, we are being flogged by social media and there is no support from the government”, she said.

Bachchan said the government should come forward and support the entertainment industry.

"I hope the government tells these people who have made their earning, name and fame in this industry to stop using such language," she said.

"There are people in the entertainment industry who are some of the highest taxpayers (in the country). They are still being harassed," she said.

Agencies