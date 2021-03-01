Kangana moves Karnataka HC against FIR for calling farmers ‘terrorists’

Kangana was booked by the Bengaluru police in February for her tweet where she said that those protesting farm bills aren’t farmers but “terrorists trying to divide India.”

news Court

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday moved the Karnataka High Court against the FIR filed against her in Bengaluru for her tweet against the farmers who have been agitating against the three controversial farm laws. The matter may be taken up this week, reports Bar and Bench.

Shortly after singer Rihanna shared an article on the farmers’ protest and questioned why “nobodt was talking” about the internet shutdown in Delhi’s border areas where farmers have been protesting, Kangana responded by saying, “no one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA…”

An advocate in Belagavi district, Harshvardhan Patil, had filed a complaint accusing the actor of criminal intimidation and “intentionally insulting” farming communities “with an intent to provoke breach of peace” and making statements conducive to public mischief. He has also accused the actor of criminal intimidation and “intentionally insulting” farming communities “with an intent to provoke breach of peace” and making statements conducive to public mischief.

“By making such statements Kangana Ranaut is trying to provoke and incite the other citizens of India to attack and assault the farming community and their families posing them to be traitors,” he added in his complaint.

A Karnataka court had also asked the police in Tumakuru to file an FIR against the actor for her September 21, 2020 tweet where she had called farmers “terrorists” as well. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district had been approached by an advocate named Ramesh Naik L who had alleged that the authorities had failed to take action against the actor over her tweet against farmers.

Following this, in October 2020, an FIR had been registered gainst Kangana for tweets against farmers in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district. The FIR was registered under Sections 44 (injury), 108 (abettor), 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riots), 153(A) (vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc of any particular group), and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC), and was based on a complaint by advocate Ramesh L Naik.