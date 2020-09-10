Kangana gets 'Y+' security: The different categories explained

Kangana Ranaut will be given round the clock security cover by a specialised security wing.

India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted 'Y+' category security to actor Kangana Ranaut, in light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. A Home Ministry official, requesting anonymity, told IANS that Ranaut will be given round the clock security cover by a specialised security wing of one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs); which includes the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Kangana courted controversy when she recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), triggering angry reactions from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leaders. This was followed by Sanjay Raut warning her against returning to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh.

According to reports, Kangana is now one of 15 people in the country; which includes the likes of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, who enjoy the 'Y+' security cover.

So how does the government decide what the security threat to a person is and what do the different security categories entail? In essence, the final decision is taken based on threat assessments submitted to the government by the Intelligence Bureau.

Replying to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha on July 26, 2016, then Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said, "The main criterion for providing security to VIPs is the threat perception emanating from terrorists/militant/ fundamentalist outfits and organised criminal gangs or public office held by them."

So how does the government decide? Noting that it has received a large number of requests from individuals seeking security cover, the Minister had said, "All such requests are examined in consultation with the central security agencies, who carry out an assessment of threat and give their recommendations. Based on the same, decisions are taken to provide central security or request the state government concerned to take necessary action."

The government also stated that as on July 21, 2016, 292 people were entitled to special security status which included 31 under 'Z+', 69 under 'Z', 136 under 'Y' and 56 under 'X' categories.

At the top, above the 'Z+' category is 'SPG' or the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is exclusively granted to the Indian Prime Minister and the families of former PMs for a few years after their term ends.

The different categories

The 'Z+' category is considered only second to SPG cover and involves over 30 personnel for security, posted at the person's residence or who travel along with them. This is followed by the 'Z' category, which includes around 20 security personnel. Both these categories are also entitled to one escort car besides other privileges.

This is followed by 'Y+' security, which Kangana has now been granted and 'Y' category security, which includes gunmen for mobile security besides security personnel posted at the person's residence. The Chief Ministers of states generally fall under this category, barring a few exceptions.

The 'X' category of security entails a cover of one personal security officer (PSO), besides a few other privileges.