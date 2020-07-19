‘Kangana is braver, bolder than me’: Popular TV host Simi Garewal

Simi Garewal said that she, too, faced a powerful person who ‘viciously tried to destroy her career’, but she stayed silent.

Flix Controversy

Actor and popular talk show host Simi Garewal on Sunday took to Twitter to applaud actor Kangana Ranaut after the latter’s interview with anchor Arnab Goswami, where she spoke up about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Simi stated that she applauds Kangana for being braver and bolder, and that a powerful person also ‘viciously tried to destroy’ Simi’s career but she had stayed silent.

“I applaud Kangana Ranaut, who is braver and bolder than I am. Only I know how a 'powerful' person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave,” Simi tweeted after Kangana’s interview was aired on Saturday.

I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. Only I know how a 'powerful' person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave... @KanganaOffical — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 18, 2020

Speaking to Arnab Goswami, Kangana lashed out at well-known Bollywood producers and the ‘movie mafia’ for ‘sabotaging Sushant’s career. She named producer-director Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and critic Rajeev Masand, among others in the video and accused Aditya Chopra of telling her that “she will meet a tragic end”. The actor also went on to add that 18 brands dropped her and called the people in Bollywood “emotional vultures.”

Simi added that she was left ‘quite depressed’ after watching Kangana’s interview.

“I don't know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab… but it has left me quite depressed. I'm distraught at what #SushantSinghRajput endured... and also what many 'outsiders' go through in Bollywood. It must change! (sic)” Simi tweeted.

“When George Floyd was killed in America, it set forth an awakening. In the same way #SushantSingRajput's death maybe the harbinger of an awakening in Bollywood...(sic),” she added.

When George Floyd was killed in America it set forth an awakening. In the same way #SushantSingRajput 's death maybe the harbinger of an awakening in Bollywood.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) July 19, 2020

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra on Saturday recorded his statement with the Mumbai police.

The police have sought information about a contract signed between Rajput and YRF from Chopra, who visited Versova police station on Sunday morning and left after four hours, the official said.

The Chhichore actor, 34, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. No suicide note was found from the spot by the police.

The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide.

They are also trying to understand the reason behind Rajput ending his contract with YRF, the official said. Earlier, the police had recorded the statement of YRF's casting director, Shanoo Sharma.

The police had recorded statements of 34 persons, including Rajput's family members and close friends like actors Rhea Chakraborty and Sanjana Sanghi, in connection with the case.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday dismissed the need for a CBI probe into the death case of Rajput, saying the Mumbai police are capable of handling the matter.

On Thursday, Rhea Chakraborty demanded a CBI inquiry to understand what "pressures" prompted Rajput to take the extreme step of suicide.

Rajput starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

