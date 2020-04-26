'Kammatipaadam' actor Manikandan scales down wedding, donates to CMDRF instead

The actor got married to Anjaly at a temple in Tripunithura on Sunday.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Manikandan R Achari, best known for his debut role in the 2016 film Kammatipaadam, got married to Anjaly on Sunday morning. They had a small wedding, taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation, and the actor contributed the money earlier meant for wedding expenses to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. The money was handed over to MLA M Swaraj, soon after the wedding at a temple in Tripunithura.

The couple were engaged to marry six months ago.

A day earlier Manikandan posted a short video about the wedding on his Facebook page. He asked people to celebrate the occasion by posting wishes online. “Hello, I am Manikandan. Not saying much, you all know everything. Tomorrow, 26th, Sunday, is my wedding. (We) decided to make it simple, with only family members attending it. At a temple nearby, there will be the thalikettu (tying of the knot). Your mental presence and blessings will be there, I hope. If you’d like join the wedding celebration, do post videos or wishes online. Hope you are all there with me. After this (COVID-19) is over, I hope to get together with all of you, for a celebration of some sort,” he said on the video.

Manikandan made a powerful entry into cinema with his character of Balan in Rajeev Ravi’s Kammatipaadam, winning the Kerala State award for Best Character Actor in 2016. The actor went on to work on a number of films after that, including Ezra, The Great Father, Alamara, Basheerinte Premalekhanam, Eeda, Carbon and Kayamkulam Kochunni. He also forayed into Tamil cinema. In 2019, he acted in the Rajinikanth film Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. He was last seen in the Mammootty starrer Mamangam. Manikandan will also play a role in Rajeev Ravi’s next film Thuramukham which has Nivin Pauly in the lead.