Kamal releases MNM manifesto: Self-sufficient villages to abolishing NEET

MNM Chief Kamal Haasan on Friday released the manifesto in Coimbatore ahead of the Assembly elections.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan unveiled his party's manifesto in Coimbatore on Friday. Detailing the party’s promise to provide an income for housewives, the manifesto states that it would do so through initiatives like skill development. The manifesto states that women could earn as much as Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month and "that is what we call payment to housewives and not doles to them."

Haasan was the first to promise what he called in December 'payment' to homemakers for their work. The ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK also promised Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 respectively as assistance to women family heads in their manifestos.Outlining his party's manifesto, Haasan said it would facilitate homemakers to get suitable opportunities to earn and it does not mean “doles” from government treasury. Through such initiatives, the government would also not be burdened financially and at the same time women could get fair remuneration, commensurate with their skill and work, he said.

Government departments like the electricity generation and distribution corporation, state-run transport entities were facing losses, he said. By making employees of transport corporations 'shareholders' the government run enterprises could be made profitable, he said.

Self-sufficient villages in all the 234 constituencies, support to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises by initiatives like supply of raw materials were among the other features of the manifesto.

Economy

> Increasing Tamil Nadu’s $7 trillion economy by four times to make the state on par with developed countries. By this, the income of an individual will increase between Rs 7 lakh and 10 lakh.

> Several efforts will be taken to pay Rs 5.7 lakh crore debt of the state by creating economic policies to generate tax-free income and thereby facilitating the state to pay the debts

> In the next five years, efforts will be taken to increase the income of the state on par with the tax revenue

> To take efforts to bring GST under 16%, facilities to change wrongly filed GST and to receive GST returns every month

> UNO Model (Unorganised to Organised): All unorganised sectors will be revamped. The party said that they will change carpenter to space saving furniture makers, potters to world earthenware makers, brick & tiles makers to latest construction materials makers, fishermen to seafarers, construction workers, fitters, electricians & plumbers to lifestyle improvers

> To change Tamil Nadu into state without any huts by constructing high-tech green homes

White revolution: Corruption

> MNM has promised to close the loopholes in the Constitution to stop corruption. Transparent laws and policies will be brought to put an end to corruption.

> People across Tamil Nadu need not travel to Secretariat and initiatives will be taken to inform the public through mobile phones and computers.

Blue revolution: Water

> Tamil Nadu river relinking scheme: Creating a peaceful scenario with neighbouring states and creating a river route to stop 3000 TMC water from entering the sea.

> All water bodies including ponds and lakes will be dredged

> MNM has promised to clean polluted waterways and remove encroachment. The government will ensure that Chennai Cooum, Adyar and Buckingham Canal are cleaned in Chennai. The Noyyalur, Kedilam, Gundaru, Vaigai, Vemparu, Pachaiyaru, Palaru located across Tamil Nadu will also be cleaned.

> The government will bring robotic technology to stop manual scavenging

Environment

> A special scheme will be brought to plant trees in mountains, forests and waterways

Growth of Tamil Language

> Two language policy will continue

> People who study in Tamil medium will get first priority in job opportunities.

Development of rural areas

> mplementing Abdul Kalam’s PURA scheme. The scheme aims to provide urban amenities in rural areas

> Ration products will be weighed and packed in separate pack for distribution

Poverty line

> The aim to bring people below the poverty line to a prosperous line. Understanding the skill and knowledge of each citizen and designing policies accordingly

Education

> 6% of GSDP will be alloted to education sector

> Efforts will be taken to bring education to State List from Concurrent List

> Aim to make education free but the efforts will be taken only after closing the state's debt

> Uniforms will be given to teachers as a mark of respect like doctors and lawyers

> New private schools cannot be started in the 5 km vicinity of an existing government school

> A legislation will be passed in the state to cancel NEET and SEET will be introduced. SEET will be conducted with state syllabus and an opportunity will be created for students to study MBBS. The 7.5% quota will be abolished. Through this, out of 85% MBBS allocation the students will get 100% opportunity.

Medical field

> Two medical colleges will be started in every district with the participation of private firms.

> Everyone who has the skill will be given an opportunity to become a doctor

> For emergency medical needs, manless air ambulance will be used