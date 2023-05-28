Kamal, Rajini, SRK hail inauguration of new Parliament building

Wrestler Sakshi Malik also tweeted saying while the new Parliament is being inaugurated, supporters of wrestlers’ protest are being arrested. “..how we can call us “mother of democracy”. India’s daughters are in pain,” she said.

The new Parliament building was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, May 28, in the presence of representatives from 25 political parties and dignitaries, including Chief Ministers and ministers. However, twenty opposition parties, including the Congress, boycotted the inauguration of the new four-storey Parliament House. As part of the inauguration ceremony, a multi-faith prayer was held and the Sengol from 1947, that was presented to the first Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the eve of Independence.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan posted a video of the Parliament that features the inside view of the building. “What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride,” he said, along with the video.

In the video he is heard saying, “The new Parliament building. The new house of our hopes. A home for the people who uphold our Constitution where 140 crore Indians become one family. May this new home be so big that it has a place for everyone from every village, city and every corner of the country. May the arms of the new home embrace people from all castes, creeds and religions. It is said that a parliament is what soul is to the body. My sincerest prayers that the soul of democracy stays robust in its new home.A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind!”

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has released a statement about the Parliament inauguration. Stating that the inauguration was a moment of celebration for the entire country, he said that while he chooses to celebrate the inauguration in national interest, he also maintains dissent over not inviting the President of India and for not involving opposition parties in the planning of the inauguration. “This moment of national pride has become politically divisive. I ask my Prime Minister one simple question, ‘Please tell the country, why the President of India should not attend the inauguration of our new Parliament?’ I see no reason why the President of India as Head of the State should not be part of this historic occasion,” he said.

He further listed the powers vested with the President in India, and how the President is integral to the functioning of the Parliament, and asked the Prime Minister to make the conciliatory gesture and invite the President of India Draupadi Murmu to the event. “The new Parliament is no mere ordinary building. It will be the home of Indian democracy for time immemorial. I call upon the Prime Minister to rectify this oversight, which will go down in history as a grave error, and if rectified will become a milestone in political leadership. Our republic's new home needs all its family members to reside in it. I believe in participatory democracy and hence call upon all opposition parties who have chosen to boycott the event to reconsider. Any disagreements you may have over the event can be raised in public forums as well as on the floor of the houses of the new Parliament. I would like all political parties to remember that there is more that unites us than divides us. The entire country is looking forward to this event and the eyes of the world are upon us. Let's make the inauguration of a new Parliament an occasion of national unity, our political disagreements can wait for a day,” he said.

Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted a video with his voice-over saying, “Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story. #MyParliamentMyPride”.

In the video, he is heard saying, “When I used to visit India Gate with my parents, most of the buildings around were built by the Britishers. But this is a brand new India, a grand new India and my heart is filled with pride. The Parliament is a temple of democracy and the symbol of new India. The new Parliament building is an iconic symbol of India’s growth story. Today is a moment of glory, of pride for us.”

Actor Anupam Kher also tweeted a similar video with his voice-over saying, “This is not just a building, this is the place of dreams of 140 crore countrymen. It is a symbol of their hopes, This is a sign of their self respect. This is the declaration of the world's largest democracy, This is a temple of our democracy. Its foundation is the spirit of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam, Its brick by brick is our communication with the world. Its walls are as unbreakable as our faith, Its roof is the embodiment of our unity. This shows how young India is, This shows how strong our desires are. This is a celebration of our glorious history, This is the festival of a new beginning.”

यह भवन सिर्फ़ एक भवन नहीं,

यह ठिकाना है 140 करोड़ देशवासियों के सपनों का..

यह प्रतीक है उनकी आशाओं का,

यह हस्ताक्षर है उनके स्वाभिमान का..

यह जयघोष है दुनिया के सबसे बड़े जनतंत्र का,

यह मंदिर हैं हमारे लोकतंत्र का..



इसकी नींव में वसुदैव कुटुंबकम का भाव है,

Actor Rajinikanth tweeted in Tamil, saying, “The traditional symbol of Tamil power - the scepter - will shine in India's new Parliament building. #தமிழன்டா. My sincere thanks to the honorable Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi who have brought pride to the Tamilians.”

Music composer and Rajya Sabha MP Ilaiyaraaja also took to social media to congratulate the inauguration of the new Parliament building. “Tomorrow as the Hon'ble PM inaugurates the new Parliament building, am happy & excited as a citizen & especially as a Parliamentarian and join our joyous and proud nation in congratulating PM Modi, the Govt of India & all those people who have contributed to building this historic structure in such a short time. I sincerely pray the new structure becomes the abode for transformational policies and deci-sion making as the world celebrates a new India under the inspirational leadership of PM Modi. The royalty who possessed the revered Sengol (an ancient Tamilian culture & pride) and successfully ruled over their kingdoms revered the sceptre as a symbol of justice, order, honesty, and ethics. It's with immense pride and joy that we welcome the return of the sceptre to its rightful place of pride. As Head of the World's largest democracy, PM Modi has a vision of taking India to new heights and his duty-bound actions reflects the same. May God be with him in all his endeavors and I sincerely wish him, the Govt of India all success on this momentous occasion,” he said.

Former cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted saying, “Devotion of our PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to people, traditions & Indianness is unparalleled! #MyParliamentMyPride”

Meanwhile, olympic winning wrestler Sakshi Malik tweeted saying, “To all my international fraternity. Our Prime Minister is inaugurating our new parliament. But on the other hand, Our supporters has been arrested for supporting us. By arresting people how we can call us “mother of democracy”. India’s daughters are in pain.” Indian wrestlers have been protesting outside the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, alleging sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP and head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)/