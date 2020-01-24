Kamal Hassan and Nagarjuna to present '83' in Tamil and Telugu respectively

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, '83' chronicles Indian cricket team's historic 1983 World Cup triumph against the West Indies team.

Ranveer Singh starrer 83, a film about the retelling of the events that paved way to India’s first-ever world cup win in 1983, is being directed by Kabir Khan. The film stars Ranveer Singh reprising Kapil Dev and Tamil actor Jiiva, who is known for his films Ko and Kattradhu Tamizh, will be making his Bollywood debut with this film. He has been roped in to play the then Indian opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the film. Both Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in 83. Deepika is playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the film.

Kamal Hassan took to his Twitter handle and shared, "Reliving the epic moment of winning the 83 World Cup which every Indian cherishes even today. We at @RKFI are delighted to present the film 83 in Tamil Nadu #Thisis83 @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @ipritamofficial @vishinduri"

Akkineni Nagarjuna took to his Twitter handle and shared, "India won its first world cup in 83 &we still get goosebumps when we think of that moment. Very happy to present the Telugu version of the film 83.#ThisIs83 @RanveerOfficial @kabirkhankk @AnnapurnaStdios @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @ipritamofficial @vishinduri @RelianceEnt"

The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd.

