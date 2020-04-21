Kamal Hassan and Ghibran team up for a song on coronavirus

The actor has penned lyrics for this song.

While the coronavirus pandemic has halted the progress of films in the Indian film industry, several stars have come out with awareness video messages urging the people to stay at home during this lockdown period. Actor Kamal Haasan has also posted a video message requesting everyone to stay at home.

According to the New Indian Express report, Kamal Haasan has teamed up with music director Ghibran for a song on coronavirus awareness and humanity. The duo has brought a slew of 49 prominent singers from the industry for this song. The actor has penned lyrics for this song.

They have roped in composers Anirudh, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Devi Sri Prasad, singers Bombay Jayashree, Sid Sriram and Shankar Mahadevan, actor Siddharth, Mugen of Bigg Boss fame and Shruti Haasan to croon this song.

For the chorus, the composer had put out a tweet calling for singers who had a home studio. With the responses he had received online, he had roped in 37 singers. Tweeting a video explaining how he worked on this song remotely, the music composer has shared the the song will be out in a couple of days.

Link: https://t.co/Zh8duYdf8E#ghibran #newvideo #COVID19 â€” Ghibran (@GhibranOfficial) April 20, 2020

It may be noted here that Ghibran and Kamal Hassan had earlier worked in Papanasam, Uttama Villain and Vishwaroopam 2. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is currently busy Indian 2 which marks his reunion with director Shankar after two decades.

The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh, and Nedumudi Venu in crucial roles. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Siddharth plays Senapathyâ€™s grandson who sets out to avenge the death of his father. The film, being produced by Lyca Productions, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

