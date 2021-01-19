Kamal Haasan undergoes leg surgery, likely to be discharged in 4-5 days

Kamal Haasan’s daughters, Shruti and Akshara, informed the public in a statement that the actor-turned-politician will be taking rest over the next few days.

MNM founder and actor Kamal Haasan underwent leg surgery at Sri Ramachandra Hospital and has been doing well along with working towards speedy recovery, said daughters of Kamal Haasan Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan on Tuesday. The actor-turned-politician will also be discharged from within four or five days.

In a statement to the press, actors and daughters of Kamal Haasan Shruti and Akshara said, “We would like to begin by thanking you for your overwhelming support, prayers and genuine concern regarding our father’s recent medical procedure. We are happy to inform all of you that the surgery was a success! The surgery was performed on his leg this morning at Sri Ramachandra Hospital performed by orthopaedic surgeon Dr Mohan Kumar along with Dr JSN Murthy.”

“The doctors, attendees and the hospital management are taking wonderful care of our father and he is doing well, is in good spirits and working toward a speedy recovery. He will return home in four to five days,” they said.

“After a few days of rest and recuperating from the surgery, he shall be ready to interact with people as always. We are grateful that your good energy will be a big part of his speedy recovery,” the statement added.

Apollo Hospitals in a statement issued on Tuesday morning said, “Sri Kamal Haasan was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre for a follow-up surgery in view of a mild infection of his right leg bone. He underwent surgery for the removal of the infective focus in the Tibial bone. He is stable and recovering well.”

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday had informed the public through a statement that doctors have advised him to undergo a leg surgery as a follow-up of his previous surgery. They also advised him to take complete rest before returning to the campaign trail. He said as his first leg of campaign for MNM ‘Re-Imagine Tamizh Nadu’ has ended and the ‘Big Boss 4 Tamil’ show, which he was anchoring, has concluded, he has decided to undergo surgery.

The MNM leader also said that he will use the time to reflect on his learning from the first leg of campaigning and will stay connected to the people with the help of technology.