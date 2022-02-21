Kamal Haasan steps down as Bigg Boss Ultimate host

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film ‘Vikram’, in which he is set to star alongside Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.

Actor Kamal Haasan has excused himself from hosting the remaining episodes of the popular Tamil reality show Bigg Boss Ultimate, which is the Over-the-top (OTT) platform version of the show Bigg Boss. Kamal took to Twitter on Sunday, February 20 to share the news with fans. He said that he has had to step down due to a clash in dates with director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Vikram, in which he is set to star alongside Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. Kamal will, however, resume hosting Bigg Boss for season 6.

In a statement, Kamal said, “The pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and restrictions rightly imposed by the government has created disarray and has constrained us to reschedule the production and the post-production of our forthcoming film Vikram.”

He added that they had planned to ensure that the production schedule of Vikram did not affect his commitments to Bigg Boss. “I did not let any personal discomfort I might have had after I was personally down with Covid (to affect the shooting),” he said. However, the actor added that the rescheduling of the production of Vikram on account of lockdowns and restrictions “have unavoidably resulted in an overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate”.

Kamal also pointed out that there are a few more days of shooting left for Vikram, where he is sharing the screen with prominent actors and working alongside well-known technicians from the industry. "It has become practically impossible to manage both Vikram and Bigg Boss together. It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedules and other commitments. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt-out of this season of Bigg Boss Ultimate after February 20,” he said.

He further added, “I had a free and fair discussion with the management of Vijay TV and as always, the management has been most supportive and cooperative. I am overwhelmed and touched by their understanding of the constraints resulting from this pandemic and consequent restrictions forcing me to exit from the remaining episodes of Bigg Boss Ultimate. Till I meet you again in season 6 of Bigg Boss, my best wishes to you all."

ஒரு சிறிய இடைவேளைக்குப் பிறகு.



After a short break. pic.twitter.com/NfbUMz1GjY — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 20, 2022

