Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam to skip DMK's anti-CAA rally

CAA

Kamal, who had earlier said that he would join the all-party meet being organised by the DMK, has said he will not be in the country when the protest will take place.

Two days after the DMK extended an invitation to Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam to participate in their anti-CAA rally that is to be held in the city on December 23, the MNM on Saturday clarified that it will not be participating.

Interestingly on Tuesday, Kamal, while addressing reporters on the issue had said that he would join the all-party meet being organised by the DMK if he is extended an invitation.

During Thanthi TV’s debate hour, Ayutha Ezhuthu, MNM’s general secretary Souri Rajan read out a portion of their statement on air, “You (addressed to Stalin) are aware of the fact that I won’t be able to participate in the rally due to post-surgery follow-up with my doctor. I will not be in the country on the said date. MNM party and I have been raising our voice on all policies that are against people. We will fight for it till the end. The same applies to CAA that is against the very fabric of Indian sovereignty…” He also added that MNM would participate at another opportunity in the future.

While MNM may not be participating in DMK’s procession, in his latest tweet, posted on Saturday night, Kamal has reiterated his stand against the CAA, adding that his fight would continue till the end.

“High time, they realise that the majority in Parliament doesn’t give them authority to destroy the fabric of my nation. After CAA, their next brainchild is NRC. You cannot deny one’s ancestry based on documentary evidence or lack of it. My fight won’t stop till this tyranny goes off,” reads his tweet.

High time, they realise that majority in Parliament doesn’t give them authority to destroy the fabric of my nation. After CAA, their next brainchild is NRC. You cannot deny one’s ancestry based on documentary evidence or lack of it. My fight won’t stop till this tyranny goes off. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 21, 2019

DMK Chief MK Stalin on Wednesday announced his party’s decision to hold a procession against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Chennai on December 23, Monday. Speaking to reporters after chairing an all-party meeting at the DMK headquarters in the city, Stalin said the meeting resolved that the CAA has to be revoked and a procession will be held in Chennai on December 23 at 10.00 am, demanding its revocation.