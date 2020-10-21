Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj project to begin shooting from November?

Cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and editor Philomin Raj who have worked with Lokesh in the past are on board this film as well.

Actor Kamal Haasan, who will soon resume work on his upcoming project Indian 2, is all set to team up with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next yet-untitled Tamil project. The announcement came last month and the film will be bankrolled by Raaj Kamal International, Kamal's home banner. Tipped to be a gangster drama, the poster is a profile shot of Kamal Haasan featuring a collage made out of guns and knives.

The latest update is that the shoot of this yet-untitled project, currently dubbed Kamal Haasan 232, will begin from November and the team is currently finalising the rest of the cast and crew. As per Times of India report, two key technicians have already been signed and an official announcement can be expected to be made soon.

As per the report, Lokesh has gone with the team he has worked with so far in all his films. Apparently, Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj have been signed to handle the cinematography and editing respectively. It will be their collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj after Maanagaram, Kaithi and Master.

The report further added that the shoot will begin from November. When the project was announced, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and wrote: â€œAnother journey begins". He also shared the announcement poster.

Itâ€™s worth mentioning that not long ago, it was rumoured that Rajinikanth will next team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which will be bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. However, there's no update on the project yet.

Meanwhile, Lokesh currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil release, Master, starring Vijay in the lead. Master will see Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. Itâ€™ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

Vijay Sethupathi, who started playing negative roles from Vikram Vedha, will be seen as the antagonist in Master. Malavika Mohanan has been signed to play the leading lady. The film also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for Master, which is expected to hit the screens next year.

