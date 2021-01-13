Kamal Haasan interacts with 'Virumaandi' crew ahead of OTT release

Kamal Haasan had directed â€˜Virumaandiâ€™ and starred in the lead role with Pasupathy.

Kamal Haasan's Virumaandi (2004) will complete 17 years since its release on Thursday. So many years after it first hit the screens, viewers will soon be able to watch Virumaandi on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Following this announcement, Kamal Haasan interacted with the film's cast and crew through video conferencing. Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films International shared the video on their official social media page and wrote, "Keeping up the spirit of Celebrating 17 years of Virumaandi. Here's a sneek peak. Stay tuned for the full video! #17yearsofVirumaandi #VirumaandiOnPrime (sic)."

Directed by Kamal Haasan, the action-drama chronicles the life of two prisoners, Virumaandi (played by Kamal Haasan) and Kothala Thevar (played by Pasupathy). The makers had erected extensive sets of rural Tamil Nadu and the prison in Chennai. Moreover, real bulls from Madurai and nearby districts were transported to Chennai for the bullfight sequences that featured in the film. The film also had Abhirami, Pasupathy, Napoleon, Rohini, Shanmugarajan and Nassar, while the music was scored by Ilayaraja. Kamal Haasan and the film's cinematographer Keshav Prakash tried to make the film in high definition, but had to abandon the project due to some technical snags.



Virumaandi won the International Award for Best Asian Film at the 2004 Puchon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea. The film put forth an argument against capital punishment without excusing the convict for his crimes.



It was recently announced director Lokesh Kanagaraj will team up with Kamal Haasan for the upcoming Tamil action-thriller Vikram. When the project was announced, Haasan took to Twitter and wrote: â€œAnother journey begins". Reliable sources have confirmed that Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has been signed to play the antagonist. He had also shared the announcement poster on his social media. Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj have been signed to handle the cinematography and editing respectively. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for Vikram.



Meanwhile, the shooting of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 will resume very soon. The film, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. In February 2020, a ghastly accident on the sets of Indian 2 left three dead and ten injured when a crane with heavy-duty light equipment came crashing down. Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal were on the set and narrowly missed being injured in the accident.

