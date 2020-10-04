Kamal Haasan gives sneak peek into 'Bigg Boss' Tamil season 4

This season will be the first time contestants will celebrate Deepavali, Christmas and New Year inside the house.

Flix Entertainment

Season four of Bigg Boss Tamil is all set to premier at 6 pm on October 4, Sunday. Actor/Politician Kamal Haasan who is returning to host the show a fourth time recently shared the latest promo, with glimpses from the Bigg Boss house. “New life, new normal, new beginning,” he proclaims while entering.

According to a press release shared by the channel, this season will be the first time contestants will celebrate Deepavali, Christmas and New Year inside the house. Keeping this in mind, the house has been designed using a “pop art theme”. Chandeliers in red, yellow and green, colourful flooring with geometric patterns on it, a kitchen counter with jazzy pop of colours and a round dining table are some of the remarkable features of this house. It can be seen that there’s no dearth of loud colours this season.

“The garden area, the entrance, the washroom, the bedrooms, the living room and the kitchen are bright and colourful and will hopefully create a sense of happiness and celebration in the minds of the audience,” reads their release.

Additionally, some of the improvements made in the house this time include a new pathway connecting the washroom area to the main house with new space for seating and a jail with a brand new outlook. Interestingly, the entire house will not be made available for the contestants on the launch night.

As for the speculations on the contestants this time, it is being rumoured that actors Ramya Pandian, ‘Jithan’ Ramesh, Rekha, television serial fame Shivani Narayanan, model/actor Samyuktha Karthik, comedian ‘Aranthangi’ Nisha, singer Velmurugan among others will be a part of it. It was announced earlier that contestants have been selected and that they have been tested for COVID-19 and were being quarantined before entering the house.