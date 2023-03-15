Kamal Haasan expected to make a cameo in STR’s next under Raaj Kamal productions

The film, tentatively titled STR48, will be directed by Desingh Periyasamy of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

Flix Entertainment

A few days ago, actor Silambarasan TR, also known as STR, announced his 48th film under Raaj Kamal Films International - the production house helmed by actor Kamal Haasan. The film will be directed by Desingh Periyasamy of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal fame. Now, it is rumoured that Kamal Haasan might make a brief appearance in the film. Previously, Kamal Haasan made a special appearance in Nala Damayanthi, a film that was produced by him. STR fans are hoping that Kamal would make an appearance in this film too.

The speculation began after an old clip of STR’s interaction with Kamal during the audio launch of Vikram went viral. In the video, during a conversation, STR is seen asking Kamal if he could choose any of Kamal’s films to be remade. To this, Kamal replies, “You should do many movies. But if I have to choose one film, it has to be with me.”

It must be recalled that in Kamal’s Vikram, actor Suriya did a cameo as Rolex, reportedly without any remuneration. The cameo had enthralled the audience, with many asking filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj to extend the role of Rolex in his upcoming films that are part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

At present, STR is working on Pathu Thala, directed by Obeli N Krishna. The film also stars actors Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gautam Vasudev Menon. The teaser was out recently, and the film will be released on March 30. AR Rahman has composed music for the film, and the teaser promises action, with STR playing the role of a sand mafia leader by the name AG Ravanan.

Further details of STR’s film under Kamal’s production, tentatively titled ‘STR 48’, are still under wraps. Music composer Anirudh is likely to be part of the film. Other cast and crew are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan, who recently delivered a super hit with Vikram, is busy with his upcoming film Indian - 2 with director Shankar.